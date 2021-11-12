I used to marvel at the number of meds my Mother lined up to put in her pill dispenser.
Yesterday I refilled mine and noticed- I have become her.
Blood pressure. Blood sugar. Bladder. Prostate. Acid reflux. Cholesterol.
I'm also taking supplements to aid my immunity-
Zinc. Krill oil. Garlic. Niacin. Vitamins C&D. Dhea. And a low-dose aspirin every night.
The tote to carry all those pills is the size of an overnight bag. I have two weekly dispensers so one is full all the time. Filling the dispenser takes several minutes.
Mom reached a point where she could no longer remember if she had taken her meds.
I'm now wondering... "How long before that's me?"
I just want the pill that makes everything wonderful.
My good fortune is having a primary care physician that isn't a pill pusher. Over five years I have been able to stop blood sugar after systematic decreases in dosage. One for blood pressure is now down to minimum dosage. After the prostrate procedure all of those prescriptions are gone. Only thing new is blood thinner.
Supplements are big in my life and have been for years. Saturday is pill day. Takes about twenty minutes to do the am and pm. That and ten drops of food grade hydrogen peroxide have helped keep me fairly healthy.
