We are safely in our new digs for the next six weeks.
Since kids are back in school it's quieter here this year than last.
Weather and view are perfect. Now bring on the airshow from Tyndall, Eglin, Pensacola, and Ft. Rucker!
We've owned this 1997 3/4-ton extended cab Ram Diesel truck ten years now and I have never really nailed down how it does on fuel. Last night I ran it nearly dry on kerosene to get a firm idea of the numbers. It's a pretty big truck. I know the engine alone weighs just under half a ton, so the truck itself probably is in the area of 7,000 pounds. Add to that weight a 500-lb scooter and our "necessaries" for six weeks stay here. The "extended" part of the cab was also full of stuff, so I suspect this rig going down the road probably came across the scales at close to 8-grand.
30+ gallons of diesel came in at $106 in Andalusia, Alabama. And the mpg result?
21 mpg.
For the weight and size of this truck I think that's pretty extraordinary, and makes the exorbitant price of diesel fuel a little easier to swallow.
And there's something about the sound of the thing that I love... until I try to order something at a drive-up window.
(So let's just do away with those!) :>)
02 November 2021
Destin, FL, November 2021
We are safely in our new digs for the next six weeks.
3 comments:
Hang on to it is my advice. In later years so much EPA junk was forced on Cummings that reliability went South.
MUCH research went into the buying of this used truck, WSF.
I wanted a two-wheel drive so I wouldn't be lugging all that running gear around all year, just using it once or twice in the year. I needed an extended cab for the room.
Cummins experts were advising me to stay away from the newer 4-valve per cyl. trucks because they're not as reliable as the older 2-valvers, (but be careful of the "killer dowel pin" problem those engines suffered from.) This truck has proven to be great to drive IF you enjoy the "18 wheeler" noise level. Now 25 years old, stuff IS beginning to niggle my pocketbook. But I don't have a $600/month payment to make so there are some reserve funds to keep the niggles under control.
And it pulls the new RV trailer like it's not there. Just what I wanted.
I drove a 1/2 ton Chevy pickup with the small V-8 for seven years. The best fuel mileage was a hair under 18 mpg. The truck was comfortable, but pretty gutless for hauling even small trailers. Considering the size of your truck, 21 mpg is as good as it gets.
Post a Comment