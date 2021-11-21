Common Sense Ain't.

I guess it makes sense in some way to some people:
Defund the police-
But Kyle Rittenhouse is a doodoohead.
Try hard as I might, I cannot understand that line of thought.
But I do wonder-
The outcome of this trial seems to have emboldened the extremes on both sides of this issue.
And in my opinion, moves us one step closer to SHTF territory.
Want more Kyle Rittenhouses?
Keep doin' whatchur doin'.
THAT is the point they do not understand!
Honest reporting? When? Is it getting cold in Hell?
