04 November 2021

Stupid Impulses

Sigh.
I now own seven motorcycles.
Why do I have the urge to buy another?
It's a sickness.

Posted by at

2 comments:

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Too many years using all appendages to travel?
https://www.trade-a-plane.com/search?category_level1=Piston+Helicopters&make=ROTORWAY&s-type=aircraft&s-lvl=2
Upside, probably less expensive.

04 November, 2021 09:41
Greybeard said...

I've had MANY builders of Rotorways come to me for instruction in the Robinson Helicopter, WSF. None of them continued to fly their home-builts after they had the chance to look at how much safer the Robinson was than the Rotorway.
The first Rotorways had a belt driven tail rotor system. MANY of them ended up for sale on Trade-A-Plane with "Slight rotor damage".
You can buy a used Robinson for the money, and should.

04 November, 2021 10:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)