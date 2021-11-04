Stupid Impulses

Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
Too many years using all appendages to travel?https://www.trade-a-plane.com/search?category_level1=Piston+Helicopters&make=ROTORWAY&s-type=aircraft&s-lvl=2Upside, probably less expensive.
I've had MANY builders of Rotorways come to me for instruction in the Robinson Helicopter, WSF. None of them continued to fly their home-builts after they had the chance to look at how much safer the Robinson was than the Rotorway.The first Rotorways had a belt driven tail rotor system. MANY of them ended up for sale on Trade-A-Plane with "Slight rotor damage".You can buy a used Robinson for the money, and should.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Too many years using all appendages to travel?
https://www.trade-a-plane.com/search?category_level1=Piston+Helicopters&make=ROTORWAY&s-type=aircraft&s-lvl=2
Upside, probably less expensive.
I've had MANY builders of Rotorways come to me for instruction in the Robinson Helicopter, WSF. None of them continued to fly their home-builts after they had the chance to look at how much safer the Robinson was than the Rotorway.
The first Rotorways had a belt driven tail rotor system. MANY of them ended up for sale on Trade-A-Plane with "Slight rotor damage".
You can buy a used Robinson for the money, and should.
Post a Comment