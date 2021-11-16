I go to the bathroom and shut the door to "take care of business".
"Mumpf doddle henky blurp doah?" She asks.
"I'm sorry honey. I cannot understand you."
The bathroom is two rooms away. I wash my hands before dinner-
"Cortle beepin' strobe sink?"
"I'm sorry hon. What'd you say?"
I'm slowly losing my hearing. Much of my ability to converse with others is now done via lipreading.
I'm brushing my teeth-
"Poddo kibble bloat wuwu nurf?"
I laugh.
This situation is only gonna get worse.
Gotta see the humor in it, now, and later.
