If you dial up "Google Maps" and look at our address you will not see our home.
Our property is covered in trees. Our neighbors also have tree-covered yards. When "The Winds of November" blow, the leaves stack up well over a foot deep in some large areas of our yard.
Although I love the smell of burning leaves in the Fall, I personally have never done that.
I'm a MULCH guy.
When the last leaf finally falls from our BIG Oak tree I start the Zero-turn "Grasshopper" and grind all those suckers to a pulp. When I'm finished, our yard is covered with an inch or so of pulverized leaves.
That material decomposes during Winter and provides food for the lawn the following Spring.
We'll be here in Destin until 15 December.
It's my hope that those Autumn winds will efficiently move all those leaves to our neighbors yards until then.
I'm proud to be instrumental in beautifying our neighborhood!
28 November 2021
Outdoor Carpeting
4 comments:
Surely, you neighbors appreciate your generosity.
LOL, yeah, I keep 'hoping' for a 30kt wind to come through up here 'before' I have to get out and rake...
Somehow I believe every single one of your leaves has blown into my yard…
I've been mowing my leaves for years and the neighbors are finally following suit.
I did not get it done this year and now 2" of snow sits atop them.
