22 Per Day

Black Friday.
That means Thanksgiving is in our rear-view mirror and Christmas/New Year is just over the horizon.
"It's The Most Wonderful Time, Of the Year", sings Andy Williams as we shop.
But for some... it ain't quite so wonderful.
Our "News media" (spit) tells us twenty two Veterans commit suicide daily. That's a horrifying statistic for everyone. But I always made the comment to others that "if someone had mental difficulties before going into combat, they sure as Hell were gonna have problems when they returned from that experience".
I don't know what the suicide rate is in our "normal" population. But my gut tells me it must be higher in our combat Veteran population. And I don't know what the solution is to either.
I have MANY friends and acquaintances I know are at risk. I try to contact all of 'em now and then to let them know I love them and I'm thinking of them. If they are gone from my life, my life would be diminished.
Do me this favor-
If you know a combat Vet, please contact them now and then... especially during this holiday season.
Let 'em know your life is better... fuller because they are part of it.
We're doing a better job of providing therapy to our returning Vets today than we did when I came home from Viet Nam-
We VN Vets got NUTTIN'.
It's not enough... yet.
Let's do better.
26 November 2021
4 comments:
It is not, but at least today there are attempts being made. And yes, reach out to those you know.
GB, we did a thing- Here's the link to an anthology we published last month about PTSD. There are books mentioned that folks have found helpful from both the male and female perspective.
The blurb-
Men and women who lay their life on the line never escape unscathed, and when the time comes to return home, they find a wall between them, and loved ones. These tales follow those who gather the hope to begin healing, and tearing down the walls that have sprung up between them, and their loved ones. No one ever said it would be easy...
And the link is- https://amzn.to/3cTPPc4
Never saw "combat" being a Cold War soldier serving in Germany but knew many f****ed up soldiers. They had serious problems before being drafted or enlisting. Doubt combat would have made them worse off than they were but will defer to your judgement.
Two incidents in particular stick in my memory. One was a man who enjoyed hanging off the stern of our troopship by his fingers. Later, in Germany, he did so many crazy things he got shipped out never to be seen again, by us.
The second was a man in my squad who, drunk and/or high, started pounding on concrete walls with his fists. I happened to be pulling CQ Runner duty and the SP5 CQ ordered me, "Subdue that man". I tried to talk him down but he came at me with bloody fists with bones showing. It took five blows with a night stick to stop him.
Just to be clear, the first two were under his breast bone, the third to a collar bone, and only the last two to his head.
The MPs arrived, shackled him, and took him away. We never saw him again.
22 a day is terrible, no question, but did they bring their problems into the military with them?
That was my question, WSF.
Some join the military because they've messed their civilian life up terribly, thinking they can straighten their lives out. And then... they encounter R. Lee Ermey!
Still, it's not a problem we can just ignore.
