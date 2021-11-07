I'll try again-
Can someone, ANYONE, please explain to me why I should care whether the Atlanta Braves or the Houston Astros win that Pro baseball game?
Few to none of the players were raised in the towns they "play for".
They're virtually all millionaires.
They're "owned" by a team owner who is likely a billionaire, who probably talked the town the team hails from into giving him/her huge tax breaks to play there. Many towns actually build new, fancy stadiums for "their" teams with fancy skyboxes from which other millionaires can watch the game so they don't have to rub elbows with the folks that cannot afford the skybox lifestyle.
They are BUSINESSES. Pure, and simple.
Just like Coke and Pepsi.
Just like Chevy and Ford.
I don't understand the excitement. And I wish like crazy my tax dollars weren't being spent to make these folks richer.
But maybe I'm just ignorant?
Please... educate me.
07 November 2021
Go Coca-Cola! Beat Pepsi!
I've been asking this question for decades.
And I still haven't gotten an answer I understand.
Because you aren't a sports nut. 'They' ignore all those 'issues' to have somebody to live vicariously through. Just like the people that go all in on college teams that never went there, much less graduated from there.
We ARE "Sports Nuts" for the Army-Navy game, Navy. Other than our local H.S. sports, it's really the only game we have any interest in.
I used to root for the Fords in Nascar until I found that with the templates for the bodies and the restrictions on the engines the cars are virtually identical.
I have no interest in that kind of racing. At least in Formula One the cars and engines are not identical.
GB
Somebody smarter than me must explain it. Every since the "taking a knee" anthem bullshit I haven't watched a game not do I care.
When my sons were young and in Little League I would take them a few times a year to a AAA game.
