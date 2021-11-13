Not THAT Huey.

I'm a gearhead.
Being a gearhead is getting harder and harder these days because of the four-wheeled computers we're driving. They sure don't have the "soul" of the muscle cars of yore.
And that's why I love watching "Jay Leno's Garage".
Every week, Jay has a show devoted to REAL cars and other people that enjoy them.
A couple weeks ago he had Huey Lewis of "Huey Lewis and the News" on the show. Huey drove a DeLorean, (definitely NOT a muscle car!)
I didn't recognize Huey.
His scraggly beard made recognizing him more difficult, but my confusion was mainly because the man has aged.
Let me emphasize that: Huey is three years younger than me. But WOW, has he AGED!
When you feel good as I feel... when you can still get around better than most of your peers... it's difficult to realize you are no longer a pup.
Until you get slapped in the kisser by the appearance of someone like Huey Lewis!
Surrounded by old people your age?
Yep.
And many of 'em are having health difficulties.
As long as they don't dwell on them they can stay.
I hate that.
