Grab a kid off the street. Any kid.
Ask him/her this question:
You're working as a cashier at a store. The cash register is broken and you're making change from an open cash drawer. A customer enters, selects an item valued at $3.66, comes to your register and hands you a five dollar bill and 16 cents in coins.
What change do you give them?
How many young people age 21 and under today could solve this problem?
(I could have done it at age 10, and DID, on my paper route.)
What the heck are our schools teaching our kids today, other than "the U.S. is an evil, racist, polluting nation"?
09 November 2021
Education(?) Today !
