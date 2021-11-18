And Little By Little, Life Slips Away.

He did odd jobs for us. We had much in common. We became close friends.
Trying his best to keep his wife happy he moved away, then moved again even farther.
We stayed in touch via email. He sent the message he had been diagnosed with a rare cancer...
It was traveling through his body via his nerves. It had found its way to his brain.
Our lives were better because of him. His "Handy" work was excellent. He was always smiling.
He had troubles with his family but never dwelt on negative things.
Today we got word he is gone.
He was 54.
And our lives are not as full today as they were yesterday.
But he would not want us focusing on that.
He was "right with God" and would want us thinking of the times we laughed, and there were many.
We'll focus on our blessings.
While we're alive, we will LIVE.
It's my hope you will too.
"Joe" would like that.
