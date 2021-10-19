Stopped at one of our more local McDonald's last week. The interior of the store had undergone a minor reorganization. There was no one at the front counter. Three new two-sided kiosks had been installed in front of what used to be the front counter "for our convenience" so we could place our order without having to deal with some contaminated human being.
I stood and waited for someone to help me. A young woman of High School age finally asked if she could, then acted insulted when I wanted to place my order with her.
I guess I could have submitted my order ahead of time on my smart phone... IF I had one.
I DO NOT like the direction this is headed.
19 October 2021
The "New Normal"
1 comment:
GB
I'm amazed at the drive up lines I see at coffee kiosks and fast food places. Old grouch that I am, I keep on driving. One Wendy's, Brush, CO doesn't even open their lobby. Drive up only.
