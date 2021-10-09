I graduated High School in 1965.
It was a different world then.
(I think today we live in "Bizarro World", actually.)
I wanted to be a pilot. None of the services would consider me for a flying job without a college education, except the ARMY.
The U.S. Army offered me something called the "Warrant Officer" program.
I didn't want to be "almost" an Officer. I wanted to be a full-fledged, Commissioned Officer.
So I waited to be drafted.
And after drafting me, the ARMY saw the error in its ways.
What a different era that was! Viet Nam was exploding. Those of us in the ARMY knew the likelihood of us serving in Viet Nam was high. Those of us going to Rotary Wing Flight School knew the likelihood of going to Viet Nam was overwhelming.
But we accepted that fact with a smile.
And stood in line for our vaccinations.
In Basic Training I cannot tell you how many times I stood in line so some E-4 that had SIGNED UP for ARMY service, used an air gun to inject chemicals into my upper arm.
But it was a LOT. And I was drafted and a slave.
So I had no choice in the matter.
And the funny part?
At the time I actually thought my government had my best interest truly at heart.
Yeah, it was a different world then.
09 October 2021
Drafted. And Served.
I graduated High School in 1965.
4 comments:
I worked with a carpenter that flew in Vietnam. He described being part of a "Pink Team". That, and dropping special forces deep in the jungle. I asked how long they would stay, and where would they pick them up. He answered they had to find their way back, however was necessary.
After his service, he tried to keep flying helicopters, but the licensing was expensive, and the commissioned officer vets got first pick.
Jess, I have insisted for years, and still believe the Warrant Officer program is a big mistake. Had I gone to Warrant Officer Flight School I would have felt totally wasted, knowing I could have been more efficiently used by the ARMY. I'm certain most W.O.'s feel similarly.
You may have read this post from some years ago:
https://pitchpull.blogspot.com/2009/04/lurps.html
I never read that post, but was fascinated. It reminded my of Robert Mason's recount of his tour in Vietnam.
I had a friend who was a grunt in the Cavalry. From what he described, he was in the highlands, and at a firebase during Tet. He loved most of the pilots, but didn't care for those that would never really touch down in a hot LZ, and the door gunners would kick them out. Loaded down for a three day mission was hard on the back after a 15 foot fall.
I enlisted in 1963 for a variety of compelling reasons. The recruiter asked me if there was someplace I would like to visit. I said I would like to see Europe. After AIT, I ended up in Hanau.
When Vietnam exploded, USAREUR sent a directive that the only volunteers that would be considered for Vietnam were French speakers. All other, stay where you are and do your duty.
One of the few letters my Dad ever wrote me was to tell me he would disown me if I volunteered. His words,"I fought in one Asian war and I didn't raise a son to fight another".
After I got out I spent my own money to get my pilot licenses. Got hired by North Central. After six months decided I didn't like the life and dealing with "Randolph Field 44" Captains and went a different direction.
Post a Comment