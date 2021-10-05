05 October 2021

Passing That Law May Be Easy. But Enforcing It?

It's one of my favorite stories:
General Douglas MacArthur was Governor of Japan following WWII. During his tenure there one of his Aides came to him and asked-
"General, the Japanese men are upset because the Japanese women are dating GI's. Our GI's have money to spend, and the Japanese women are glad to help them spend it.
Don't you think it would be a good idea to forbid our men from dating Japanese women?"
The Aide was surprised when the General responded, "Absolutely not. Our men will ignore such a regulation. Ignoring an unenforceable regulation will lead to ignoring other regulations. That's not a road I want to travel."
Smart man.

Seems to me the Biden administration has started down a road passing laws the people will ignore.

How's that "War on Drugs" goin', Joe?

Posted by at

2 comments:

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Exactly so, as they said in the Soviet Union.

05 October, 2021 19:53
Well Seasoned Fool said...

Do many politicians, and their staffs, have much contact with the real day to day world? Their actions say not.

05 October, 2021 20:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)