It's one of my favorite stories:
General Douglas MacArthur was Governor of Japan following WWII. During his tenure there one of his Aides came to him and asked-
"General, the Japanese men are upset because the Japanese women are dating GI's. Our GI's have money to spend, and the Japanese women are glad to help them spend it.
Don't you think it would be a good idea to forbid our men from dating Japanese women?"
The Aide was surprised when the General responded, "Absolutely not. Our men will ignore such a regulation. Ignoring an unenforceable regulation will lead to ignoring other regulations. That's not a road I want to travel."
Smart man.
Seems to me the Biden administration has started down a road passing laws the people will ignore.
How's that "War on Drugs" goin', Joe?
05 October 2021
Passing That Law May Be Easy. But Enforcing It?
Exactly so, as they said in the Soviet Union.
Do many politicians, and their staffs, have much contact with the real day to day world? Their actions say not.
