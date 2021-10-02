Spinning Wheels

Life is full of surprises, isn't it?
And dealing with Covid has added many.
Retired Army.
My bride and I both carry government issued ID cards. We must present them when we enter a military facility to patronize the Post Exchange, Commissary, or Medical facility.
They have an expiration date and, like your Driver's license, must be renewed periodically. Sara Jean's ID card expired 30 September. So yesterday we made the trek to the closest facility that can renew it for us, about 60 miles distant. It's not a bad drive... it's just a little over an hour. With fuel and other expenses these days I calculate a drive like this in overall cost: fuel, and wear/tear on our vehicle.
I estimate this 120 mile round-trip probably costs close to $60 total.
We set off early so we could get the card renewed, then go for a leisurely lunch before shopping at the Exchange and Commissary. We arrived at the proper office to a surprise- The place was packed with people.
We walked to the reception desk and announced what we needed.
"Do you have an appointment?"
"No, we do not."
"Would you like to make one? We can see you next week at..."
So we went shopping.
And we were glad the trip was not TOTALLY wasted.
Do you still calculate distance (or time) to empty?
For me, an empty tank occurs when the gauge reads 1/2. Old habit from driving in blizzards.
Fuel levels for me differ depending on where I am, WSF. I still watch for the best price and try to wait until my tank is nearly empty before I top off.
But with increasing gas prices; impending bad weather, and long-distance travel in an area I am unfamiliar with?
Time to fill.
