"California Dreamin'" Is A Nightmare?

So the Crazy State is outlawing landscaping equipment powered by internal combustion engines in order to reduce pollution, forcing everyone to replace that stuff with electric powered apparatuses?
Don't they already have "rolling blackout" problems because they can't supply their citizens with electricity now?
How's that gonna work?
And this doesn't even address the issue of what fuel is used to produce the electricity.
I'm gobsmacked.
Living on that left coast sure makes you think differently.
Tsk, tsk. You overlook the vital work being done in CA. Gov. Nausea has issued a decree that the children aisle in retail stores be gender neutral. Much more important than the trucking regulations that are strangling the ports.
