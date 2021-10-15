Starting my Ram truck with its Cummins diesel engine was getting to be an "ifffy" proposition. This engine requires a lotta juice and requires TWO BIG batteries to get the job done. The last few starts have been... interesting.
Getting my son moved into his new digs required use of the truck. When I arose on Columbus Day in Tennessee the truck would not start... turn the key to start... and all ya hear is "CLUNK".
I assumed bad batteries. (And we all know how to spell "assume" don't we?)
I removed both big batteries, put them in the trunk of son's car, and started for the auto parts store to have them checked. A mile and a half into this trip the engine in my son's car quit.
Just died. And would not start.
I walk the 1-1/2 miles back to his home and call AAA. They need us to be present at the car with keys and ID in order to tow it. The truck is kaput, so the only option to get back to the car (with my truck's batteries in the trunk) is via my son's motorcycle. We try to start it and find he has left the bike's ignition in the ON position.
That battery is also dead.
And then?
Sara Jean drops a pipe on her foot, lacerating it badly, gushing blood all over the brand-spanking-new carpeting in the closet.
I force myself to remember that Job had it worse.
15 October 2021
Compression Ignition
Starting my Ram truck with its Cummins diesel engine was getting to be an "ifffy" proposition. This engine requires a lotta juice and requires TWO BIG batteries to get the job done. The last few starts have been... interesting.
4 comments:
Wow!
But I'm surprised you didn't call AAA from the truck.
I've recently had to remind myself that other's have it worse.
I was doing a brake job and with my knee injured it was fun.
Prolonged fun.
But I reminded myself that my brother get's around having broken his back after a kid rammed hi motorcycle from behind while he was stopped for a red light.
My brother came over to visit and I told him this and he said he no l;onger even felt like he'd been in the accident.
I'll have to find a new comparison.
Maybe you. 🤣
I initially figured I could resolve my problem by buying new batteries for the truck Ed, to the tune of about $400 IF they needed replacing. Taking them for a health check would tell me what I needed to do. But we ended up needing to have both my truck and son's car towed, and after Ubering to a car rental place we had to go retrieve the batteries from son's car when they got it to the repair shop.
(The batteries ended up being fine. A new starter for the truck cost me $450.)
Son's Hyundai slipped its timing belt. It's an "interference" engine, so there is internal damage that's gonna cost him $4,000+-. (He bought it used and I didn't consider that the previous owner might not have had the belt changed at around 70K.
Shame on me.)
Sara Jean's foot required 16 stitches. Ambulance ride TO the hospital and Uber ride back home while I sat there and tried to keep my blood pressure under control.
Brings to mind the old cliche, "When it rains, it pours". Good luck with the truck. From my days of being responsible for used car reconditioning for our lots, I've always had a high regard for Cummings engines. The chassis they are installed in, not so much.
Mine now has 265,000 miles on it WSF and burns no oil. The Ram spent its first 200K in the California desert so it is rust free. And it now spends MOST Winters in snow/ice free climates so I hope it remains that way.
The auto transmission is the truck's Achilles heel. I wish I had been able to find one with a stick.
Post a Comment