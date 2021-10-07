I'm sure it's true where you are too-
"Spook Houses" pop up this time of year here. Some of them are really major productions and attract large crowds.
We like to be frightened.
In my hometown of Indianapolis while I was growing up we had competing hosts showing horror and science fiction shows on our local TV stations-
"Selwin" on our CBS affiliate, and "Sammy Terry" on our independent channel. Both shows were broadcast late-night on Saturdays. As a kid, they sometimes actually scared me.
And I loved 'em.
"Svengoolie" is a similar show to the ones I watched as a kid that started in Chicago some years ago and, now syndicated, is broadcast nationwide. I record and watch them because they're campy and make me feel like I'm ten years old again.
But as adults we seem to have other things we like to be frightened about:
Y2K.
SARS.
Covid-19.
People without masks.
And people wearing red hats.
I'm hearing School Board meetings might be worthwhile too.
I'll let ya know.
07 October 2021
Fright Nights!
I'm sure it's true where you are too-
No comments:
Post a Comment