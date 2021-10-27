27 October 2021

Ants And The Grasshopper, Again.

Medicare, Medicare, Medicare!
Free dental. Free vision. Free transportation.
And get $144 added to your Social Security check!!
All you have to do is call and give us your Zip Code.

I'd like to have an additional $144 per month, so I called.
And as you might expect, my income is too high to receive these benefits.
IF I had not PLANNED to be comfortable at this stage of my life, I could get all this free stuff from my Uncle Sam.
Free?
I'm one of the ants.
That $144 is coming outta MY hide.

Well Seasoned Fool said...

I may or may not qualify but my spam folder doesn't need anymore filler so I haven't checked.

27 October, 2021 09:04
Old NFO said...

Yeah, same thing... sigh

27 October, 2021 13:31

