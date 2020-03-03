THE "Assault Rifle" !

"Wait... you DON'T own an AR?" he exclaimed.
And I understand why he's surprised. I own many different pieces, in many different calibers, figuring it would be better to have a variety so that maybe some sort of ammo would be available when needed.
I own an M-1 Carbine. The round, to me, looks similar to the 5.56 round used in the AR.
But I'm no ballistics expert.
I have a chance to buy a Ruger "Mini-14" on sale at a GREAT price.
The sale ends soon, so I need advice from my expert friends-
Should I pull the trigger on the Ruger, or wait for a great deal and buy an AR?
The AR-15 is modular, and you can easily switch calibers with a different upper. Depending on the ammo, you can even use the same magazine (.300 blackout was designed specifically to get .30 caliber ballistics in a round fitting into an AR15 magazine).
The modularity, parts availability, and interchangeability means that you can mix-and-match at will - especially when you need to, by grabbing parts for your or your friends working or inoperable rifle.
Ignore the armchair commandos- A 16 inch barrel is good out to more than 500 meters and a 20 inch barrel is good out to 1500+ meters.. You can ask Travis Haley who infamously fought off hundreds of bad guys in Najaf, Iraq (search youtube).
The only advantage to the Ruger ranch is that it does not look like an EBR (evil black rifle) and may be legal in the non-free states like CA, NJ, CT, NY.
The Mini-14 is fun and distinctive, but the AR is iconic and the basis for a lot of "upgrades".
The Mini-30 fires AK ammo, which may be a better choice in the same platform as the 14.
I went AR and AK.
Jack- Good info for this guy that needs it. I carried a lot of firearms in VN, but fortunately never needed to use them, so I know almost nothing about the AR.
Ed- I have an SKS and lots of ammo for it already.
Your advice is also gladly taken.
ARs are Barbies for men... LOL. You can pick up a decent one for under $500, but you can quickly 'accessorize' it up to $2000!!!!
