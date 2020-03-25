The sun is out. Our windows are open and we have ceiling and floor fans moving air.
It's PHOENIX for heaven's sake! And this "disease" makes us glad we are here for another reason.
Arizona is now one of the States suffering from few cases of the outbreak. I think at this writing there are less than ten folks identified with it, and no deaths so far.
We can't eat indoors in restaurants, but they are all still open so we are trying to throw money their way in appreciation of their suffering.
We DO NOT want the restaurants within walking distance to shutter their doors.
We had planned on flying home Monday. Word came today that won't be happening. The flight has been canceled. We are grateful for the extension on tax filing because that was the main reason we needed to be home.
Now?
We're just worried about our neighbors looking at our grass growing, wondering if they should call a local farmer to turn his cattle loose on our pasture.
We are blessed.
But we are at "WAR".
And we are now searching for ways to help those around us that are not so fortunate as we.
We've been overseas so we CANNOT give blood, though we'd love to.
I think the TRUMP administration should illuminate what people can do to help others from the safety of their homes.
So, for tonight, I think we'll get takeout from Olive Garden.
Yes... I'd like parmesan on my salad, please.
And LOTS of it.
