Heartbreakers.
If you're here regularly you know my title is a lie.
Mostly.
But our Lucy will be 14 people years old in June. She's had some sort of funky psoriasis-like stuff on her belly since she first adopted us.
She's been under the Vet surgeon's knife three times... two of those to remove cancerous growths.
Now we're finding a weird flap of tissue on her belly again.
Could she survive another major surgery? Do we want to spend beaucoup bucks to have another surgery on a dog that's over 90 dog years old? And with her history, how long would it be before we had to make this decision again?
We've decided to let this play out.
It's tough, because our family agrees- this is the smartest dog we've ever owned.
You know... she's family.
And we know we'll lose her soon.
That's why I hate dogs.
1 comment:
Sad to hear this.
After years of saying goodbye to family critters, my wife and I only have relative's pets to enjoy. We're free for once in our life from the worry, but we're not free of the wonderful times we had with our "children". We both don't want the heartache again.
Post a Comment