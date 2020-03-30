"Bad Boys, Bad Boys..."

Compared to others, maybe I've had a strange life.
I've worked at MANY jobs.
Being a Deputy Sheriff was one of 'em.
Now, don't get me wrong-
I spent virtually all the time I wore that badge in a helicopter flying overhead, mostly at night, providing "Night Sun" services to my guys on the ground who were actually doing the "dirty" police work. I continually marveled at how patient my fellow Officers on the ground were, dealing with society's "nasty underbelly".
Here in Phoenix, Arizona last night, a 32-year Veteran of the Police Force was shot and killed. Certainly, he had to be approaching retirement. Another Officer was wounded in the same attack and thank GOD will likely recover.
I was a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam.
Before that, I trained to be a "11B Light Weapons Infantryman".
Knowing what I know now, I'd MUCH rather be flying a helicopter over enemy troops or walking patrol as an infantryman, than be a Cop in today's world.
They are "Front-Line Defense Soldiers" in today's environment.
And it's a scary nasty job.
I'm surprised anyone wants to do it these days.
When you see a Cop, thank him/her.
If you can... buy 'em breakfast/lunch/dinner, as we do.
4 comments:
I even thanked him last year when he gave me a ticket.
I have many past and present law enforcement officers in my extended family. Most are/were "peace officers". Only a few were "cops". None, to date, have died in the line of duty for which I'm profoundly grateful.
I note the officer killed was high ranking, certainly could have coasted as a REMF. Instead, leading from the front. Too few like him, IMO.
I do, on a regular basis...
Amen, WSF.
This city is in shock over it.
