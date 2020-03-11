11 March 2020
Beauty, In the Eye of the Beholder-
Helicopters were NOT naturally beautifully machines.
When we speak of beautiful machines I think of the Jaguar XKE; the Gulfstream Jet; Raymond Loewy's Greyhound Scenicruiser. (Yes, the big bus!)
While I was in ARMY Primary Flight School I lusted after the Bell UH-1 Huey. Not because I thought it was beautiful, but because I knew I'd likely be flying that aircraft while getting shot at.
At Ft. Wolters, Texas, one evening I went to the Post theater and saw a movie called "The President's Analyst" starring James Coburn.
Near the end of the movie one of the characters comes onto the scene by landing in an aircraft similar to the one pictured above- A Bell JetRanger model 206.
I'd never seen one before. It took my breath away.
I couldn't have imagined at that time that I'd end up getting nearly 1600 hours total time in that model aircraft.
Other helicopters in the "nearly beautiful" category?
The AH-1G Cobra.
The Bell 222, (like the machine in "Airwolf".)
And the Sikorsky S-76.
Beautiful?
Well... in MY eye they are!
3 comments:
I like them all. Just never was able to hover one.
Beautiful machines for sure. I started with Navy Searanger/206, into the Huey for advanced and H-3 in the fleet. Army Guard back in the Huey for 12 years. Offshore for a few years in the 206 and S-76. Finally several years EMS. Thirty years flying these beauties, loved it all. Retired rotorhead.
Your experience is not totally unlike mine, CNF. I had 26 years EMS exposure, flying the 206L1, BO-105 CBS and "Lift Ship", and 20+ years in the BK117.
The only machine I hated was the 105. Tough bird, but I flew it AFTER some experience in the BK, and the BK spoiled us all.
