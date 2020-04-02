"You might think I'm crazy"... The Cars

And if you do, skip this one.
I'm always trying to "think ahead of the aircraft".
And that attitude has been a positive effect my entire life.
There's a little old lady lives just down the street from us.
She's about 80, cute; in good health, and she's smart enough to maintain her distance from us when we stop to converse.
After a conversation with her the other night I was "thinking ahead".
... If I'm a guy with a family and kids, and my kids get hungry... and there's nothin' but dust in my wallet, what am I gonna do?
Initially I'll try to find help that's available.
Government will be handing out goodies.
If I belong to a Church, they might help.
Good Samaritan neighbors might also work together.
But if this thing lasts a long time, those venues might start drying up.
Then what?
I don't know about you, but if my kids are crying and hungry, I'm gonna find A WAY.
And little old ladies in reasonably affluent neighborhoods might just be an attractive target.
I hope she is prepared. Next time we chat with her, although I hate to do it, I may scare her just a little bit.
You don't need to be scared.
Remember the mantra:
Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
At age 75, I might make a tempting target. Might get some use out of the CC Permit.
I often consider how much I'm willing to give up to help others, yet not harm my own.
And yet, how long do I want to live with myself, not having helped others?
And yet, there's the parable of the foolish and wise virgins.
Oh, inventory wise, I'm only low on .38, but that was always practice ammo for the .357 and I have a case of that.
More 7.62 than .223, but that's not a problem either.
But if I have to trade for toilet paper...
Still no "refills" for the new AR, Ed.
I haven't beaten the bushes frantically yet.
I too have plenty of .38 to use in its big brother piece.
We just need to get home.
And helping others?
For me, that will likely depend on how much I know they've tried to help themselves.
I'm an "Ant".
Roger that.
