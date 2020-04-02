02 April 2020

"You might think I'm crazy"... The Cars

And if you do, skip this one.
I'm always trying to "think ahead of the aircraft".
And that attitude has been a positive effect my entire life.

There's a little old lady lives just down the street from us.
She's about 80, cute; in good health, and she's smart enough to maintain her distance from us when we stop to converse.
After a conversation with her the other night I was "thinking ahead".
... If I'm a guy with a family and kids, and my kids get hungry... and there's nothin' but dust in my wallet, what am I gonna do?
Initially I'll try to find help that's available.
Government will be handing out goodies.
If I belong to a Church, they might help.
Good Samaritan neighbors might also work together.
But if this thing lasts a long time, those venues might start drying up.
Then what?

I don't know about you, but if my kids are crying and hungry, I'm gonna find A WAY.
And little old ladies in reasonably affluent neighborhoods might just be an attractive target.
I hope she is prepared. Next time we chat with her, although I hate to do it, I may scare her just a little bit.

You don't need to be scared.
Remember the mantra:
Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.
Well Seasoned Fool said...

At age 75, I might make a tempting target. Might get some use out of the CC Permit.

02 April, 2020 18:40
Ed Bonderenka said...

I often consider how much I'm willing to give up to help others, yet not harm my own.
And yet, how long do I want to live with myself, not having helped others?
And yet, there's the parable of the foolish and wise virgins.

02 April, 2020 19:39
Ed Bonderenka said...

Oh, inventory wise, I'm only low on .38, but that was always practice ammo for the .357 and I have a case of that.
More 7.62 than .223, but that's not a problem either.
But if I have to trade for toilet paper...

02 April, 2020 19:42
Greybeard said...

Still no "refills" for the new AR, Ed.
I haven't beaten the bushes frantically yet.
I too have plenty of .38 to use in its big brother piece.
We just need to get home.

02 April, 2020 19:48
Greybeard said...

And helping others?
For me, that will likely depend on how much I know they've tried to help themselves.
I'm an "Ant".

02 April, 2020 19:52
Ed Bonderenka said...

Roger that.

02 April, 2020 19:59

