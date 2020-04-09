A little over a year ago I registered with the VA because of my Agent Orange exposure in Viet Nam.
I don't think my exposure to the chemical was serious, but who knows? So, "just in case", I threw my name into the pool. Little did I know the machinery I was setting in motion!
I was called in for lab work.
Not extensive stuff... just height, weight, blood pressure, a couple vials of blood, pee in the bottle, and a consult with a Doctor.
My blood pressure was slightly elevated. My blood glucose number was through the roof.
I was diagnosed as diabetic.
The Doc prescribed several medicines. I'm now using one of those pill dispensers I used to see "old" people using. Mine has a little cubby for Sunday through Saturday and AM/PM.
It takes me about 20 minutes to sort the meds and the food supplements I also use into the dispenser.
What a pain.
So time rolls on and I go see my Flight Surgeon to renew my med certificate.
Like the honest trooper I am, I listed in detail the pharmaceuticals and dosages my VA Doc prescribed.
A month or so ago I got a letter from the FAA:
"So you're taking Terazosin, Oxybutinin, and Metformin, huh? How nice! Maybe we'll deny your medical. Have your Doctor type up a detailed letter telling us more about why you need this stuff."
The FAA, like virtually every bureaucracy on earth, has resorted to a phone system manned by machines: "Press one to not be disconnected", etc.
I spent half an hour waiting to speak with a live human, then got disconnected.
When I called back I was informed the office was closed and I should "call back during business hours".
Next day, after another half-hour wait, I did speak with a live person and got a 30-day extension so I can get back home to work with my VA Doctor about clearing this up...
IF we can clear this up.
The idea of losing my medical certificate when I feel great and want to get out and do some more teaching?
Disheartening.
This getting old is frustrating.
Five years ago got a pacemaker after face planting twice. Diagnoses was brady-cardia, that is, too slow a heartbeat on rare occasions. The pacemaker kicks in when it happens. Still trying to get even a 3rd class.
