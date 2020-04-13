HBO.
Five episodes, each about an hour long.
And I'll have trouble describing how excellent I think it is.
We couldn't help thinking about comparisons to the Covid-19 situation we find ourselves in:
"Is our government handling this competently? Are we being lied to? Are they using this to consolidate their power to further control us?"
Anyone with an interest in the Chernobyl disaster probably knows most of the "big pieces" shown in this mini-series. But for me, there were several details that were illuminating. Most of us cannot fathom how many people were impacted, how much geography, and how far into the future this catastrophe will reach.
If you have any interest, and have access to the series, I cannot recommend it highly enough.
1 comment:
Thanks, I'll definitely take a look at it!
Post a Comment