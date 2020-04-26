Pointing under our coffee table she exclaimed, "WHAT'S THAT"?
It was moving, slowly. I had no trouble identifying it... a spider, about the size of a U.S. quarter dollar.
She immediately reached for a slipper to squish it.
"Don't do that!" I shouted...
"I'll take care of it."
I got up, got a wine glass, and covered him/her.
And we finished watching an episode of "Twilight Zone" and two episodes of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" on "MeTV.
I then got a stout piece of printer paper, slid it 'neath the glass, and carried glass, paper, and spider outdoors where she/he belonged.
One of God's amazing inventions, I've always been fascinated with spiders and snakes.
And yes, they have a place in our world.
That place is... out of doors.
Sara Jean thinks I'm crazy.
I wonder what God thinks?
