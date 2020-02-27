"Stick it to the man!"

Taking my family to lunch here in AZ we passed a VERY large apartment complex under construction. The amount of lumber being used to cover nearly a city block motivated Sara Jean to exclaim:
"Think of the MILLIONS of dollars spent there on wood alone!"
To which I responded:
"Yeah, and the people who move into those apartments will likely vote for a man more than willing to punitively tax the folks that risked millions of their money to build that complex to house those residents."
That comment motivated my 36-yr old son to say about the left:
"It's not so much that they support the poor as it is that they hate the rich."
My son's intelligence often surprises me.
No comments:
Post a Comment