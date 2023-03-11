She'll be angry if she knows I posted this, (so keep it to yerself).
I have a hiatal hernia. Sometimes, particularly when I'm eating fowl or fish, I swallow and that food makes it about halfway to my stomach.
It ain't comfortable. Sometimes the situation requires I excuse myself to the bathroom. (I'll leave it at that.)
Yesterday my beautiful bride brought me a Quesadilla made of turkey, cheddar cheese, and a light squirt of yellow mustard. It tasted great. BUT... About halfway through finishing the thing I had a "stoppage". And the fact I was uncomfortable caused Lewy Body Dementia to take control of my wife.
She got upset that the meal she fixed me caused me discomfort. MY discomfort made me less tolerant of her upset condition. Once again I forgot that at times the person that looks like my bride... is no longer the wife I married. I'm now married to this disease.
My problem is that I have not yet learned how to defuse the situation. And yesterday I failed completely.
Sigh.
Change DOES NOT come easily for me.
But for me to remain sane...
To care for her in the best way possible...
Major change is gonna have to happen.
If prayer comes comfortably to you, pray for me and all who are dealing with dementia and other terrible health issues.
Thank you.
11 March 2023
Anger. 10March23
She'll be angry if she knows I posted this, (so keep it to yerself).
2 comments:
The only lesson I have learned is to get up every morning and start putting one foot in front of the other. Does it always work? Hell no! What is the alternative; curl up and die, run away?
Prayers for y'all.
Post a Comment