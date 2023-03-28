Gun Violence Solution

My bride is not only "movie star beautiful", she is also smart.
She has a solution to all this gun control controversy...
At birth, cut off baby's thumbs.
With no thumbs, no gun or rifle can be cradled with enough force to pull a trigger.
(Or just abort 'em. Aborted babies don't kill people.)
No charge for this "think tank" brilliance, folks.
Don't give the left any ideas!
Well Navy, is there anything in our Constitution prohibiting removing that opposing digit?
I'm not sure.
Do we detect a hint of sarcasm?
That's scary.
