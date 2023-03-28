28 March 2023

Gun Violence Solution-

My bride is not only "movie star beautiful", she is also smart.
She has a solution to all this gun control controversy...
At birth, cut off baby's thumbs.
With no thumbs, no gun or rifle can be cradled with enough force to pull a trigger.
(Or just abort 'em. Aborted babies don't kill people.)

No charge for this "think tank" brilliance, folks.

Old NFO said...

Don't give the left any ideas!

28 March, 2023 14:34
Greybeard said...

Well Navy, is there anything in our Constitution prohibiting removing that opposing digit?
I'm not sure.

28 March, 2023 15:24
Well Seasoned Fool said...

Do we detect a hint of sarcasm?

28 March, 2023 15:55
Ed Bonderenka said...

That's scary.

28 March, 2023 17:12

