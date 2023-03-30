My wife was born and raised in Chicago. Her family still lives there... NOT actually in the City, but in various suburbs. When we chat with them they assure us they feel safe in their cocoons.
"Nimby" stuff.
A dozen or so kids die in the city every weekend. "Not my problem... all that stuff is happening several miles away"... in The Zoo-
Chicago's Southside.
And then comes the mass shooting in Nashville, and those same people get all up in arms about gun problems.
And I shake my head.
Yes, there is a problem. But the reason these kids are dying goes WAY deeper than just guns.
And government is at the heart of the trouble.
We don't have the time to discuss ALL the "Whys".
And we probably wouldn't agree anyway. Lefties "have my mind made up. Don't confuse me with facts."
SEVENTY PERCENT of Black babies are born to single Mothers. So those kids have no Father figure in their lives ready to tie a knot in their ass when they misbehave while growing up. They go out and find a "family" gang and that group establishes their value system.
And why does this problem exist? Our Government pays these Mothers to have babies!
We already know this 28-year old in Tennessee had a confused upbringing.
Just how "confused"? We'll find out when we learn more about the manifesto She/He left before killing a bunch of innocent Christians.
But still there is now outrage because our legislators are doing nothing about "assault weapons".
And "Jacoby" in Chicago will go out this weekend and shoot up a bunch of Chicago Southsiders.
How did Jacoby get his gun?
If you take Jacoby's gun away from him, how long will it take for him to find another?
What legislation would stop Jacoby from being an angry thug, capable of killing his fellow man at the drop of a hat?
Our world is angry.
Can we find a way to fix that?
I have an idea the left WILL NOT LIKE-
WWJD?
Let's learn.
1 comment:
I'd like to hear your idea. My own is make the background check mean something, which currently it does not. I had one to get a concealed weapon permit. It didn't challenge me to do that. The latest killer she/he/it would not have gotten one with their background and also a check of social media. A lot of ordinary people should have guns. I am sure glad I have mine and it makes me feel secure when I know violent crimes have happened not far away. No fear because I have a way to protect myself. I don't want those who are questionable for their violent history to get one; or if they do (after say abusing a spouse) have it taken away. I don't see it happening though as it seems one side wants no guns and the other wants nothing done and on we go. It is heartbreaking.
