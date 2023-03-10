10 March 2023

Dominoes?

 Hope for the best. Plan for the worst. Silicon Bank in California just filed for bankruptcy-


We are on THIN ice.

Greybeard said...

https://abc7chicago.com/silicon-valley-bank-fdic-collapses-svc/12938130/#:~:text=The%20Federal%20Deposit%20Insurance%20Corporation,SANTA%20CLARA%2C%20Calif

10 March, 2023 15:36

