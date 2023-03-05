We live on 2-1/2 acres with an adjoining 5-acre pond. We love our neighbors and MOST of the time love our homestead.
Until the wind picks up.
On our property you'll find Maples, Oaks, Paperbark Birch, Hickory and one Pecan tree. When the wind blows, as it has recently, Mother Nature does a natural pruning of the trees, especially the Maples.
It's been quite windy recently, so last week I decided to clean up the mess Mom Nature left for us. We have a "Burn Pile" down near the pond and I move the downed branches there. Weather permitting we let our neighbors know we'll be setting the pile afire and invite them to come roast weiners and burn marshmallows.
An hour into my cleanup task I realized a couple things:
I'm no longer a 27 year old, and-
I've got to get off my butt and resume walking again ASAP.
As we've said many times before- this "aging" business is no fun at all.
05 March 2023
Mother Nature's Pruning
We live on 2-1/2 acres with an adjoining 5-acre pond. We love our neighbors and MOST of the time love our homestead.
3 comments:
NO it's not... sigh...
this "aging" business is no fun at all.
Beats the alternative.
Sometimes I wonder if I should be avoiding my eternal reward so arduously. :)
Fortunately for me, the neighbors kid is always looking to make a quick buck.
I chainsaw, he hauls.
The day comes when you no longer set the truck on the jack to change a tire, and start using the jack.
Post a Comment