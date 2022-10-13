"The Beatles Experience" is a band from Argentina, (believe it or don't!) playing on "The Norwegian Bliss" this cruise. We've seen three of their shows so far this week. The first show was from the Beatles' early years- "I wanta hold your hand". In their second show they played the complete "Sgt. Pepper" album. Last night's show was mostly "Abbey Road". These guys are really, REALLY good. Close your eyes and you'd have difficulty telling you're not hearing Paul, George, Ringo and John.
Earlier this week we saw "Jersey Boys". My family all commented that in some ways we thought this group might even be better than Frankie, Tommy, Bob, and Nickie.
Tonight we hope to attend a concert put on by "American Idol" contestant Ashlie Amber as she performs a tribute to Whitney Houston. I'm betting we'll be impressed.
Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, right?
It occurred to me, in the past we have attended tribute concerts by groups doing the repertoires of:
ABBA.
The Beach Boys.
The Beatles.
The BeeGees.
Chicago.
The Eagles.
Queen.
And I'm forgetting some, certainly.
Our 39 year-old son has attended many of these events with us and, knowing all the words, sings right along with us during the performances.
Solid Gold Oldies-
At the risk of sounding like my parents- I prefer them to the "junk" I hear being produced today.
And how many gainfully employed musicians around the world would agree wholeheartedly?
13 October 2022
Tributes
3 comments:
Probably quite a few... Remember Thailand back in the day? Bands that sounded just like the radio, but didn't speak a word of English!
When Steve Perry of "Journey" quit, the band started searching "YouTube" videos, Navy.
They found a Filipino bar singer, and I challenge most anyone to tell the difference between him and Perry.
"Just a small town boy", living in South (Manila). :>)
How could I possibly forget-
ELVIS!
