Backward plan what's necessary to get the job done.
Load the car.
Drive to the train, hoping traffic behaves. (It didn't, but we had allowed for that eventuality.)
Take the train to the airport, hoping that system functions as advertised.
Fly to the departure city after a connecting flight in Chicago.
Uber/Lyft to the Port and board the ship.
All these puzzle pieces (thankfully) fell into place.
Our view of the inland passage was, for the most part, restricted by fog. It was interesting hearing the ship's foghorn sound every two minutes when our visibility was seriously restricted.
We missed our Port of Call to Ketchikan due to high winds. (Read the Wikipedia reports [Norwegian Escape!] of some of the disasters these big ships have experienced.)
The food on this "Norwegian Bliss" was BY FAR the best of the 7 cruises we've now experienced.
The shows we saw were top drawer... Broadway quality.
Now it's time to get back into making our own bed and cleaning up after ourselves.
16 October 2022
Cruise Recipe-
