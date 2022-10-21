Our "Security System", Chico the Chihuahua-mix that adopted us, starts barking like crazy. Investigating the cause for his noisy outburst we find the FedEx truck parked in our driveway. The driver delivers his package and returns to his truck.
Before he can pull out of our drive Chico again throws a fit. The UPS truck is paused on the street, waiting for the Fedex driver to vacate our drive.
I'm expecting a delivery. Both these packages are for Sara Jean.
Our cheap security system is primed and ready for their return.
21 October 2022
Christmas In October
1 comment:
LOL, they DO make good 'warning systems'... And they apparently don't like the 'sound' of the trucks. Same with the dog here.
