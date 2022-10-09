The "Bliss" of Cruising

As I write this we are "at sea" between Seattle and Juneau, Alaska aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line's "Bliss". We've previously cruised with Princess, Azamara, Carnival, and Celebrity Lines, and have had mixed feelings about those experiences. (The food on ALL of 'em has been plentiful, but a BIG disappointment.) Catering to an obese customer base most of the line's food has been VERY mildly seasoned, low sodium, low fat, low sugar, and in the words of a friend, "fills a hole"...
Not exciting.
Food on the Bliss has been surprisingly good so far. Sara Jean and Big Bubba have eaten well. To the extent possible I'm staying close to Keto. The salad bar on the Bliss is also the best we've experienced while cruising.
This machine is BY FAR the biggest ship we've sailed on-
Four thousand guests and 1700 crew. She is 1094 feet long, and walking from one point of interest on the ship to another might involve getting lost. There's little need to worry about exercise on this cruise-
We'll get enough of that just seeing what we want to see onboard.
I'm continually amazed at how efficiently these companies handle the numbers of people that get aboard. We showed up at the port at 1300 hours and were aboard and in our Stateroom by 1400. Our luggage was outside our door. Our room attendant, "Angel" from Indonesia soon came by to introduce herself and committed our names to memory. She has since addressed us by name every time we encounter her.... nothing short of amazing considering she's responsible for 14 Staterooms and their occupants.
Last night in the theater we saw "The Beatles Experience"; four guys from Argentina that sound EXACTLY like George, Paul, John, and Ringo, and even look somewhat like them, gestures included.
(The "Paul" guy unfortunately did not play his bass left handed. Listening to him, we forgave him.)
Right now this big liners is making 20.2 knots Northbound. That's about 25 miles per hour. Quietly. Smooth and comfortably.
Food. Accommodations. Entertainment. Wait staff catering to make our experience wonderful.
Life is tough.
We are blessed, and aware of that fact.
1 comment:
It is great you are enjoying yourselves. A cruise ship has never appealed to me since my one and only cruise aboard the posh General Maurice Rose, Brooklyn to Bremerhaven, Jan 1964.
Post a Comment