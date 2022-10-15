On my FaceBook page I commented we'd be home by about midnight, barring any "Glitches".
We arrived at the airport 90 minutes prior to time to board.
Surprise!
Have you ever been to Disneyland?
The labyrinth at Sea-Tac would make Disney blush as pikers!
Two hours after our arrival our flight departed while we were still waiting for TSA to insure we weren't dangerous. Thankfully a quick call to our airlines found another flight that had had a couple cancellations.
We departed two hours after our originally scheduled flight; still in time (thank God!) to make our Salt Lake City connection to St. Louis and catch up with our luggage.
My advice for people I care about:
Avoid the Seattle airport as if it had a virulent case of Covid-19.
"Time to spare? Go by AIR!"
