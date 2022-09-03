Was "Corn Pop" A Neighborhood Hero?

I hadn't considered this possibility.
Tim Pool suggested maybe president(?) Biden's encounter with "Corn Pop" unfolded for a totally different reason than we imagine-
The above photo makes me uncomfortable.
And that ain't all-
"Kids brushed the blonde hair on my legs."
What if Corn Pop knew something weird was going on and was simply protecting kids in his neighborhood?
Corn Pop apparently died in 2016, so he cannot be asked about his motivation to threaten Joey.
Could Tim Pool be correct?
