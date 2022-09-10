We're in Clarksville, TN at our son's home preparing to leave for Mobile, AL to catch a "Carnival Cruise" ship to go on a Western Caribbean trip. (Maybe more on that in a future post.)
Clarksville is a nice little town-
Small enough to be intimate. Big enough to have most "conveniences" within an easy drive. And for us, it's a hop/skip/jump to Ft. Campbell if we need to use our retired benefits.
When Big Bubba bought this house one of the very first items we bought to outfit our part of the new "digs" here (obviously!) was a coffee pot. Bought at Wally World, it was a brand name but cheap... I think I paid $15 for it.
It lasted 8 months. Then something about the heater element went haywire and it would only fill the carafe 3/4's of the way, leaving a mess of coffee grounds and water still in the filter basket.
"No coffee, No talkee" in the morning.
Gotta have coffee, doncha know?
Replacing the failed unit went to the top of our "must do's".
Buying new from Wally World was a possibility. But was there a better option?
We saw the big sign on the front of the store that said "GOODWILL".
Let's check it out.
Big store. Clean. Lotsa stuff.
Some of it older; dated; but still utilitarian.
Much of it looks brand new.
We found a "like new" looking Proctor-Silex unit. The price tag said $4.99.
We loaded it into our shopping cart.
At the cash register I sheepishly ask, "Do you give a military discount?"
"Yes, as a matter of fact we do."
And the price got reduced by Fifty cents!
"Would you like to 'round up' your total cost to donate to Children's Hospital?"
What're ya gonna say when you're walking out the door with a seemingly new coffee pot for less than five bucks?
"Absolutely!"
There is also a "Salvation Army" thrift store here across town. It only takes us 10 minutes or so to get there.
If you have access to either store and have never patronized them, you're missing a bet. Walking through them is not entertaining, you may also find some REAL BARGAINS.
If you do, agree to "Round Up" your total to donate to charity!
10 September 2022
"Goodwill"
We're in Clarksville, TN at our son's home preparing to leave for Mobile, AL to catch a "Carnival Cruise" ship to go on a Western Caribbean trip. (Maybe more on that in a future post.)
2 comments:
I've patronized them for decades and have made donations for decades. When my mother went into assisted living and my sister and I faced cleaning out a three bedroom hoarder's home, ARC received two truck loads of donations. the landfill received three 20' dumpsters.
Excellent point, and yes, I've donated more than once to them both!
Post a Comment