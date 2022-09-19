Fifty-two years of assault by various helicopters.
One summer professionally operating a chain saw with the (company removed) muffler missing.
Born into a family with age-related hearing difficulties.
I didn't stand a chance.
Load me onto a ship with LOTS of wonderful service people-
Filipinos. Indonesians. Eastern Indians. And more.
Add an intermittently NOISY environment.
Now... insure ALL these folks have their mouths covered with protective masks.
Yeah, I've done TONS of asking others to repeat themselves this week.
"I'm sorry. I can't understand you!"
