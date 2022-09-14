Sara Jean is a Royal watcher.
Me? Not so much. But I will admit to enjoying the military participation in this ceremony. It's been SO impressive I have to wonder... How long have they been practicing all this?
I'm sure they have special details to attend to funerals of dignitaries of VIP's in the U.K., just as we do.
But the numbers of troops involved getting the Queen to her final resting place!
Amazing. Beautiful.
We are on board the "Carnival Ecstasy". My wife has been glued to the TV since the old gal died, interested in every detail of what is going on over there.
"Look how beautiful Kate is!"
"Megan tugs Harry around like a puppet. They both look absolutely miserable!"
She was upset, thinking she'd miss some of the ceremony while on the ship and whined until I would purchase the Wifi package so she wouldn't miss a moment.
$$$$$ !
This morning we woke to find ourselves docked in Key West. So far, CBS has done a fairly good job of carrying the feed from Great Britain, so while in our room she's been watching there.
Sunbathing at the pool, her nose is stuck in her phone.
This is day 3 of a 10-day cruise.
And all is well.
14 September 2022
The Queen is dead. Long live the King.
