Some years back, two special FBI agents knocked on our door seeking information about possible drug activity (and other stuff) going on in our neighborhood. We invited them in, poured coffee, and had a nice visit with fellow Law Enforcement personnel.
If that same scenario happened today I would NOT allow the agents to enter my home.
Watching this fiasco unfold at Mar-A-Lago, knowing how politicized leaders of the FBI have become, I cannot help but wonder-
What's the likelihood the FBI would plant classified documents to be found during their "investigation"?
They are DESPERATE to keep Trump from running in '24.
That we even have to consider the possibility is... horrible.
But there you have it.
How does the FBI EVER recover its reputation?
31 August 2022
The Damage Done
1 comment:
My disdain for the FBI goes back to 1968 when they tried to interrogate me about some alleged anti war activity. At the time my position was, "fight it for real, or get out". Even then they were goons for whoever was in power and that has never changed.
Add pre 911 when flight school operators tried to alert them about foreign students not serious about all aspects of flight training. Those warnings were ignored.
