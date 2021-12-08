For some years I've been an avid supporter of the Salvation Army. They have frequently been "Firstest with the Mostest" at local and National disasters, providing assistance to victims. The organization has had a reputation of having a GREAT ratio of dollars donated to funds actually provided to victims-
They have lower administrative costs than other charitable organizations. I have made my tax-deductible year-end donation to them for several years now.
But this year they have been "racially awakened".
The term being used today is "Woke".
The Salvation Army is asking their workers to "repent" for their prior racial discrimination.
And I'm done with 'em.
I did a little searching to find another charity to which I can donate that has similar low administrative costs and the "Gary Sinise Foundation" keeps popping up. I read his book "Grateful American" last year and this guy is the genuine article, helping our troops and public servants.
That's where my donation will go this year.
I hope the Salvation Army repents from its present political path and gets back to its Christian roots.
08 December 2021
The Salvation Army
1 comment:
It is a possibility the SA was hacked by "woke" operatives. Their response is, at best, tepid.
In my area, the SA thrift stores have all closed. My donations now go to ARC.
My cash donations now go to local charities where I know how they will be used.
