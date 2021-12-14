These people amaze me.
I have binge-watched Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's "Long Way Round", where they rode BMW GS 1250's virtually around the world.
Ditto Ed March's "C90 Adventures", where he travels around the world in ALL conditions on a little 90cc Honda.
Lately I have been following the journey of the gal in the above video. Her name is "Noraly". She's from Holland, and she travels long distances on motorcycles... solo. Her latest adventure, in "Season 6", is to ride from South America starting in Ecuador, to Alaska. Riding frequently over terrain more suitable to someone on horseback than a motorcycle, she's of fairly small stature and gets herself into situations that make me uncomfortable for her.
(I keep thinking about my personal experience falling and compound-fracturing my right ankle in Greece and how much trouble I'd have been in if I was solo and in the boonies.)
She's riding where there's no cell service. She's riding where she's the only human (and gas station) for miles. And she's riding where there are critters that eat human beings and would find a small woman mighty tasty.
If any of this piques your interest, her channel is titled "Itchy Boots".
14 December 2021
She Named Her Little Bike "Alaska" !
