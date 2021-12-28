I've always hated shaving.
As of today I have not shaved in two months.
I haven't had a haircut in four months.
My beard turned grey years ago, (hence my Nom-de-plume).
The color of my hair changed more slowly, but is now dark grey with light grey highlights.
The beard goes through a scratchy phase at about two weeks post-shaving.
Hair?
It's more difficult to shampoo.
And waking in the morning, my appearance scares children and small animals.
I'm losing my barber and considering a buzz-cut.
That may be a bad idea now that Winter is here.
Shaving the beard may also be a bad idea because of the chill breeze.
Children and small animals may have to put up with me for a while.
28 December 2021
Gimme a head with hair!
I had a barber that would open at 5:30 in the morning. He catered to those that work, are at work early, and work until after most barbers close. He was good, but a heart attack took him one morning in his driveway at home. I haven't found another since, but my wife has taken on the task. She's good, but I have the feeling the best thing is to find another barber.
