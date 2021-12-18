That's ALMOST Good!

Refusing to inject insulin, I have been eating an "nearly zero carb" diet for two months now. I'll be having my "labs" taken by the Veteran's Administration 18 January and I'm crossing my fingers that my A1C will be below "7" on that date to surprise both me and my VA Doc. (My daily glucose numbers have been good for two months.)
Recipes for my new Keto diet include such exotic things as Allulose sweetener, Stevia, Almond and Coconut flour, Xanthum Gum, Flax seed, Egg White Powder, Black Sesame seeds, and several other things you may or may not heard of.
Sara Jean has spent almost two months poring over YouTube videos trying to find recipes that SOUND edible. And let me report to ya-
Some of 'em are. Some of 'em ain't.
Most of 'em fall somewhere in between. I can report THIS to ya:
Virtually all the recipes either taste a little eggy/funky, have "odd" textures, or suffer from both.
I've determined that if you eat SWILL long enough, after awhile swill begins to taste kinda normal. (Kinda!)
I still feel we are on the leading edge of a groundswell of people who in the near future will find out they are diabetic. And there will be MONEY to be made catering to this growing population of people whose glucose levels are too high. Where there is money to be made, that void will be filled.
Take a look next time you're in the grocery. There are already sections in the baking goods and freezer sections devoted to Keto friendly foods. "Keto" bread and "Rebel" ice cream are barely discernible from the normal items.
The neat thing for ALL of us is the experimentation that is being done by lots of folks trying to find recipes that are both tasty and low in carbohydrates. Check for yourself-
Put "Keto" in your search block on YouTube and look at the numbers of videos that appear.
You may not need it now, but...
You may benefit from all of 'em tomorrow.
