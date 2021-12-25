One of the things I really love about being retired is the fact we have time in the evening for movies.
We're constantly checking TCM to see what they're offering, and find now that we've seen most of the movies on their schedule; some of them two, three times. Or MORE.
I like historical movies. I even like fictional stuff in a setting that is historically correct to give an insight into how people had to live in a certain time and place.
So when a friend recommended "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society", I was fascinated by the title and checked it out. I'll not go into detail about it except to tell you it's a love story. But it's also about the Nazi occupation of the English Island of Guernsey doing World War II, and gives a few insights into the hardships those people faced because of that occupation.
Too lazy to hotlink it here today, you can check it out by copying/pasting this link:
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1289403/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
I think it's worth your time.
And... it's Christmas.
To all those who pop by here to check out my chicken scratches I wish you good health.
I wish you laughter.
I wish you smiles.
And I wish you peace.
Remember the reason for the season, always.
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
