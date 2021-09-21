This may be some fuzzy thinking this morning, but...
"Bayou Renaissance Man's" Blogspot post lead me down a path:
One of the first things Hitler did when he assumed power was to begin controlling folks who disagreed with him. Eventually he censored others by burning books.
His control efforts ended up with millions dead.
Mao Tse Tung did much the same. He took smart people out of cities and put them behind a plow.
People starved.
Those that continued to disagree with his thoughts ended up dead, in the millions.
Right now I'm "analogizing".
Our media censors.
Facebook censors.
Instagram censors.
And our "Cancel Culture" thrives.
Is this so different than burning books, and worse?
I don't think so.
And that scares me.
21 September 2021
The Fall of the Empire
3 comments:
Pertinent points. The crucial difference is our 2nd Amendment. Will that make a difference?
You make me "deep sigh" my friend.
Our son has "friends" in CA that are lefties. They are armed and trained how to use their tools.
This "Civil" war, if it happens, will be chaotic and violent. And many people will be killed simply because they're in the wrong place at the wrong time.
In the end, the best-trained militias will rule, just like in third world countries.
Those of you have not read William Forstchen's "One Second After" should grab a copy immediately. (When the electricity goes off, Type II diabetes sufferers will die.)
Ugly.
https://smile.amazon.com/Second-After-John-Matherson-Novel/dp/0765356864/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3UKBZGL2UDRV2&dchild=1&keywords=one+second+after&qid=1632252057&sprefix=One+sec%2Caps%2C268&sr=8-1
Armed and trained leftist can be deadly. As an example, the Provisional IRA. On the other hand, aren't most veterans more on the right? Already trained, just need refreshers and leadership. The weakness? Leadership.
